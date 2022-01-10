iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Legato Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

