iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,838,000 after buying an additional 152,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 397,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.