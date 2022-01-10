iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.02. 12,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,500. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

