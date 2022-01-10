iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

EWJ opened at $66.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

