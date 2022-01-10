iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.07

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.07 and last traded at $126.51, with a volume of 1928980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.