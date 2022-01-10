iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.07

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.07 and last traded at $126.51, with a volume of 1928980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

