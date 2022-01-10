iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.9% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.78. 61,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.