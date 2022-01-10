iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 237,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $278.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.