iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Truadvice LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 74,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $468.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

