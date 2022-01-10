iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.