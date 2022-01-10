Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Italk were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Italk alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TALK shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Italk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of Italk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of TALK stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Italk Inc has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Italk Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.