Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 299.17 ($4.03).

Several research firms recently commented on J. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.64) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

