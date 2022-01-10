James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 625

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,375 ($18.53) to GBX 625 ($8.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,177.50 ($15.87).

LON FSJ opened at GBX 438.50 ($5.91) on Thursday. James Fisher and Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,292 ($17.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.25. The firm has a market cap of £221.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.51.

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 23,866 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.54 ($134,750.76).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

