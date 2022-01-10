James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

