Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. JBS has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 5.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. JBS’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

