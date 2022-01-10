JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCDXF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

