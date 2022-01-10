Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $330.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.02.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $299.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

