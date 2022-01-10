Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

