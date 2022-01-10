Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Lyft stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 22.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

