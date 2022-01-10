Jefferies Financial Group Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.24.

Datadog stock opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.72. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,284,555 shares of company stock valued at $393,885,396. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 54.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 72.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

