Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Holley Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Holley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Holley stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

