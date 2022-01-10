Jennison Associates LLC Buys 43,204 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 951,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $61,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $72.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,469 shares of company stock worth $17,634,677 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

