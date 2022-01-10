Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.34% of AXIS Capital worth $52,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 448,777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3,865.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 170,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

