Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.19 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 213,803 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $42,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

COO stock opened at $408.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.07 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

