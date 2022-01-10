Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $55.59 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 327,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,135 shares of company stock worth $77,587,983. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

