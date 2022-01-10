Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 27,914 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $66,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,067 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $131.29 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.