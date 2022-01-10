JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 654 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $300,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $98.16 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

