JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

