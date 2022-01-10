JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WPP by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WPP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $78.93 on Monday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

