JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 71.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Getty Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.40 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.