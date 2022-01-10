JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 180.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

NYSE:APTS opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $947.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.