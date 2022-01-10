Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $31,498,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 261,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.