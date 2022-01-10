Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $173.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $456.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

