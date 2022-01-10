JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 1.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 1.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 95,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 465,042 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 344,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 over the last three months.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.