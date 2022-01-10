JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Target Price to €47.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $3.66 on Friday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

