JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $229.50

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $229.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.25.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $223.73 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

