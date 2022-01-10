JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 6th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.91. The stock had a trading volume of 313,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,987. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

