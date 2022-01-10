JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $168.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $497.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.