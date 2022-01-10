JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 285

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 270 to SEK 285 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

SDVKY opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

