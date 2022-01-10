JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,402 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $114.79 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

