JustInvest LLC Buys 372 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $552.00 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

