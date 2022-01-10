JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

