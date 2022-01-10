JustInvest LLC Has $740,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $37,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $200.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.44.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.