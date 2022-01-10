JustInvest LLC Invests $790,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

