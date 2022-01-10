K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 250,000 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,008,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,084,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,056,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

AEHAU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,390. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.