K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.28% of Magellan Health worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magellan Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN remained flat at $$94.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

