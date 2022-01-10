K2 Principal Fund L.P. Lowers Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.00. 3,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,980. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.