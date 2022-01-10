K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 53.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

CXP remained flat at $$19.28 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,070,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,505. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

