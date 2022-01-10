K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,717,000.

OXUSU stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

