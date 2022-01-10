K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $1.17 Million Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.13% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock remained flat at $$15.65 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,660. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $914.66 million, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

