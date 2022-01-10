K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,120. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.